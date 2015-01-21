NBCU's 'Big Event' Game Plan in Play for Super Bowl XLIX

With the biggest audience in U.S. TV history perhaps the ultimate prize, NBC Sports Group and NBCUniversal are using the programming company’s “Big Event strategy” to tout the NFL’s Big Game.

From now until Feb. 1, when NBC will televise Super Bowl XLIX from Glendale, Ariz., NBCU’s array of broadcast and cable networks, websites and digital properties, radio and social media platforms will be put in play to drive awareness and viewers toward the NFL championship, pitting the defending champion Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots.

Last year, Fox’s coverage of Super Bowl XLVIII – Seattle demolished Denver, 43-8 – delivered 111.5 million viewers to become the largest TV audience in U.S. history. The telecast inched by the 111.3 million who saw the New York Giants edge New England in Super Bowl XLVI on NBC.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.