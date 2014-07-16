NBCUniversal Taps Lauren Skowronski as VP Corporate Communications

NBCUniversal announced Wednesday it has upped Lauren Skowronski to VP of corporate communications.

In her new role, Skowronski will begin Aug. 11 and report to Cameron Blanchard, senior VP, corporate communications.

As VP of corporate communications, Skowronski will manage media and communications for NBCUniversal’s strategy and business insights. She will also oversee media relations for the company’s legislative and regulatory affairs and lead media for affiliates as well as operations and technical services.

Skowronski served as VP of media relations for MSNBC since 2012. For the past 10 years, she has worked in various roles for MSNBC and NBC News. She began her career as an NBC page.