NBCU Ups Ian Trombley to President, Operations and Technical Services

NBCUniversal has named Ian Trombley to the post of president, operations and technical services, where he will head up the company’s owned studio and post production operations servicing television and film.

He will succeed John Wallace, a 27-year veteran of NBCUniversal, who joined NBC in 1988 as a member of the network’s Page Program. Trombley and Wallace will work together for the next five weeks to ensure a smooth transition before Trombley assumes the role on Sept. 8, NBCU said.

Trombley’s new responsibilities will also include NBCU’s network operating centers in Denver, New York, and New Jersey, and he will also lead global security, business services and the facility management of NBCUniversal’s real estate portfolio. Trombley will report to NBCU executive VP Adam Miller.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.