NBCU Ups Gina LaRussa to Senior VP of Human Resources, Advertising Sales

NBCUniversal announced Tuesday it has promoted Gina LaRussa to senior VP of human resources, advertising sales. She continues to report to Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising sales and client partnerships, NBCUniversal.

"Gina has helped us attract and recruit some of the most talented executives in the industry since joining NBCUniversal," said Yaccarino. "She also has played an important role in transforming our executive development programs which remain integral to our industry success and leadership."

LaRussa joined NBCUniversal in 2013 and led the launch of the advertising sales department’s NBCUniversity.

Prior to joining NBCU, LaRussa served as director of human capital at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP from 2008-2013. Before that, she worked at Turner Broadcasting Systems in various roles for 18 years (including a stint as executive director of human resources, CNN).

LaRussa is a member of Women in Cable Telecommunications and the Society for Human Resource Management.