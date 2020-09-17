NBCU Unveils ‘Total Investment Impact’ Measurement for Ads

Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit said it is introducing a new measurement system that tells marketers how effective their ad spending has been across campaigns, screens and platforms.

Honda is engaged in a beta test of NBCU’s Total Investment Impact, which evaluates total media investment across NBCU properties and takes into account relevant internal and external factors that can impact the performance of media.

TII measures performance across short-term and long-term timeframes. It also offers predictive models to enable strategic decision making and media plan optimization based on impact.

NBCU has been working on advanced forms of advertising to increase TV’s efficiency and effectiveness at a time when marketers are spending a larger share of their dollars on digital media.

In terms of measurement, NBCU came out with CFlight, which looks at viewership of campaigns across broadcast, cable and online properties.

It has also been working with vendors including ISpot.TV on measuring the results of its ads.

Attribution, which means calculating how much of a marketing result can be tied to a particular piece of advertising, has been a growing field in the television business the last few years.

“Advertising isn't about buying and selling spots; it's a powerful asset that allows marketers to connect with consumers in a meaningful way, moving products off shelves and cars off lots," said NBUC’s Kavita Vazirani, executive VP, Insights & Measurement, and Pankaj Kumar, senior VP, advertising impact, in a blog post released Thursday.

“Total Investment Impact is the next step in the future of measurement, and the future of entertainment as a whole—but we know there's more to do. We're building new tools and forging new partnerships every single day. This journey—which began with simple impressions, evolved to outcomes, and is now delivering unparalleled impact—is far from over,” they said.