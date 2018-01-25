NBCU TV Stations Sending 31 Journalists to Olympics

With its parent company all in on the Winter Olympics, the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations are sending 31 journalists to South Korea to cover the games.



The group includes sports anchors, reporters, producers and digital editors from NBC and Telemundo stations. A group from NBCU’s regional sports networks is previous announced it is heading to the Olympics.



The group includes Bruce Beck from WNBC-TV, Brian Curtis from KXAS-TV and Kevin Nathan from WVIT-TV.









“Our team – the largest team ever to cover a Winter Olympics – will deliver every heart pumping Olympic moment to our audiences like never before,” said Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations. “With a team of bilingual and digital reporters, and seasoned anchors, we’ll personalize this exciting global event to our audiences through stories that will spotlight our local Olympic champions for 18 straight days.”



The station staffers will be headquartered in the Gangneung Coastal Cluster Set at Olympic Park.



The PyeongChang station team will also contribute to “The Olympic Zone” a 30-minute nightly show, in collaboration with NBC Sports Regional Networks. “The Olympic Zone” will air Monday through Saturday at 7:30 PM ET on NBC owned stations and affiliates, beginning Feb. 8 through Feb. 24.