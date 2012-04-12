NBCU Turns Green for Earth Week

If you're watching any of NBCUniversal's networks next week,

there's a good chance you'll be seeing some environmentally themed content.

As it has done in years past, the company has signed more

than 50 of its on-air and online properties to address environmental issues in

their programming in support of its fifth annual Earth Week, April 15-22.

Five new shows are participating this year - USA's In Plain Sight will have Mary's

ex-husband Mark hired for work installing solar panels, Oxygen's Best Ink will have its tattoo artists

compete on a sustainable agriculture farm, The Weather Channel will premiere

the series Turbine Cowboys about

people who work on wind turbines, Sprout's new series Justin Time will p on Earth Day to promote conservationism among

preschoolers and Style's Big Rich Texas

will also feature a green-themed episode.

Other NBCU properties including Today, The Real Housewives of

Orange County, NBC Nightly News, Access Hollywood and E! News, among many others, will also

program green-themed content throughout the week.