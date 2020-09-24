NBCU Touts Ad Campaigns Using Cross-Platform Planning

Ad campaigns that incorporate cross-platform planning can achieve improved reach and lower frequency without incremental spending, according to a report from NBCUniversal.

In its September Cross-Platform Consumption Report, NBCU said that it aggregated results across several campaigns. It said that a schedule that is more balanced and optimized improves reach by 26% and lowers frequency by 18%.

Frequency measures how many times each individual sees an ad during a campaign.

NBCU said that live TV is still an important part of the media mix, but the traditional TV schedule must be reconfigured for the all-screen era.

If the advertiser shifts from having digital represent 2% of spending to 13%, reach rises from 33.6% to 42.3% and frequency drops from 5.1 time to 4.2 times.

NBCU said brands that invest in “multiple viewership pathways” also saw an 11% jump in awareness, a 12% gain in consideration and a bump of 14% in intent to purchase.

In one campaign, a casual dining restaurant was looking to drive foot traffic. Using just TV, it got a respectable lift in conversion. A plan calling for cross-platform exposure resulted in 75% better lift.

NBCU concluded its report with three recommendations for advertisers.

Rethink the focus on traditional TV screen, adopting new strategies that are fit for the all-screen era.

Maximize reach by acknowledging the value of both linear and digital programming.

Invest in both linear and digital premium video to engage with more consumers and drive KPIs that deliver impact for brands.