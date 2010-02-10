Trending

NBCU Tops U.S. Noms For Monte Carlo TV Festival Awards

By

NBCU topped the U.S. nominees for Monte Carlo TV
Festival Awards with two, while ABC's Lost,
in its last hurrah, got a nod for best drama.

Both of NBCU's nods were in the best comedy category for 30 Rock and The Office, with HBO's Entourage
getting the third comedy series nomination.

Cable shows took two of the three drama categories, with
AMC's Mad Men (produced by Lionsgate)
and Dexter (Showtime) joining Lost.

The winners will be announced June 10 during the festival in
Monte Carlo.