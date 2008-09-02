NBCU Television Group Names VPs, Directors

NBC Universal Television Group expanded its business-affairs department and promoted two executives overseeing digital and branded entertainment.

Pam Schechter and Crissy Thomas-Taylor were named vice presidents, while Rafael Gomez-Cabrera and Rajal Lele joined the group as directors, business affairs.

Schechter oversees digital entertainment for NBCU. Thomas-Taylor handles brand integration/product placement for Bravo, Oxygen, Sci Fi Channel, USA Network and NBCU's digital studio. She also negotiates program and talent deals.

Lele, who had been production counsel to NBCU Television Distribution, will concentrate on Oxygen, while Gomez-Cabrera, who had been senior counsel to the television group, will focus on digital and cable entertainment.