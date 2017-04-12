NBCU Teams With Kargo on Mobile Ads in Premium Content

NBCUniversal is working with Kargo to put mobile ads in premium content.

NBCU and Kargo will go to the upfront market together offering one-stop access to more than 170 million mobile users.

NBCU will make its portfolio of mobile properties available to advertisers over the Kargo platform.

"Collaborating with Kargo to create opportunities for advertisers together in a trusted, brand-safe environment will make it easier for mobile marketing campaigns to scale,” said Linda Yaccarino, chairman, advertising sales and client partnerships at NBCUniversal. “Now, we can expand marketers’ reach across the highly valuable mobile environment bringing the best of premium content and audience targeting through one point of sale.”

The two companies will develop advertising products and data targeting capabilities together, taking advantage of NBCUniversal’s Audience Studio and Kargo’s Editorial Graph and SHOPS platform.

“It’s not possible to overstate the significance of this partnership; we are now able to offer brand advertisers an unparalleled platform for branding in a mobile-first world,” said Harry Kargman, founder & CEO, Kargo. “Marketers have been looking for alternative and incremental solutions for doing creative branding on mobile devices, and our combination of scaled premium content and beautiful, research-tested ad creatives is the answer.”



(Photo via Pabak Sarkar's Flickr. Image taken on Feb. 15, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 9x16 aspect ratio.)