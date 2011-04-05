NBCU Targets Hispanics With Marketing Initiative

NBC Universal announced on Tuesday a new initiative aimed at connecting marketers with Hispanic consumers.

Hispanics at NBCU will create custom marketing efforts by drawing from audiences with high concentrations of Hispanic viewers across its properties including Telemundo, and mun2, as well as Bravo, USA, E!, NBC, NBC local Media, Oxygen, Syfy, Style, G4, Universal Studio, Universal Pictures, Fandango and iVillage.

NBCU says it's the only entertainment company with the ability to reach 91% of the Hispanic audience across cable, broadcast and digital, regardless of language.

"The buying power of Hispanics will rise from $1 trillion in 2010 to $1.5 trillion in 2015, accounting for nearly 11% of the nation's total buying power," Lauren Zalaznick, Chairman of NBCUniversal Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media, said in a statement.

"NBCUniversal is in a tremendous position to super-serve this growing and influential marketplace, with our unrivaled Hispanic audience reach and our proven track record of cross platform success."

The Hispanic at NBCU follows other initiatives aimed at reaching specific consumer segments across the company's media properties, including Women@NBCU, Green is Universal, and Healthy at NBCU.

NBCU has produced a new study called "Transformers: Multicultural Women As The Shape Shifters of America" that examines the female multicultural consumer. The study found that multicultural women are eagerly seeking brand attention, particularly from more highbrow brands.