NBCU Taps John Shea as Executive VP and CMO of E&DN/IM Division

Content creator and marketing executive John Shea has joined NBCUniversal's Entertainment & Digital Networks and Integrated Media Division (E&DN/IM) as executive VP and CMO of Integrated Media, with a first look development deal to all of Shea's programming ideas as part of the hire.



In this newly created position, Shea will have strategic oversight for the company's content, research and sales marketing initiatives, including Women at NBCU, Hispanics at NBCU, Green Is Universal and Healthy at NBCU.

"John is a highly creative content producer and strategic marketer, who is one of the top experts in this field," said Lauren Zalaznick, chairman, E&DN/IM, to whom Shea will report. "His leadership will help build on NBCUniversal's strong position in the Integrated Media business, and I am incredibly excited to have him join the team."

Shea will also be responsible for driving incremental revenue across the company's portfolio with content and marketing solutions for its advertising properties. As head of Integrated Media, he will also oversee an in-house creative agency and a team of sales marketers.

He will also lead a newly formed research team that will focus on consumer insights and trends to closely match marketing campaigns with its target audience.

Shea, who comes to NBCU from DreamWorks–Universal's Gameworks, served as the Integrated Media group's "CMO in Residence" for the first quarter of the year.

"NBCUniversal -- with its unmatched portfolio of properties, access to talent, and deep consumer insights -- is extremely well positioned to develop innovative content that engages the consumer and travels across all screens," said Shea. "This is a phenomenal opportunity to build on the incredible success of this business and help take it to the next level."