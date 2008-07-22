NBCU Taps Director, Wireless Marketing

Dan Bethlahmy, director of consumer marketing for Virgin Mobile, joined NBC Universal as director, wireless marketing, in the digital distribution group.

He is being charged with taking a trade/consumer marketing approach to pitching mobile delivery of NBCU content.

Also joining the expanding group are Tracy Kim, manager of digital products, and Emily Powers, manager, business development.

Kim comes from Next Jump, an Internet "rewards service," and Powers from New York University Business School, although her resume also includes National Geographic, HBO and InterActiveCorp.