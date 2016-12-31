NBCU Talks With Charter Get Last-Minute Extension

Comcast-owned NBCUniversal and Charter Communications have extended their negotiations on reaching a new retransmission deal before the old deal expires Saturday.

“Negotiations with Charter Spectrum for the NBCUniversal portfolio of networks have been extended. We will continue to negotiate in good faith so that Charter Spectrum customers can continue to receive NBCUniversal’s valuable networks and we hope to be able to reach a deal,” NBCU said in a statement Saturday evening.

NBCU on Thursday warned viewers subscribing the Charter’s Spectrum systems that they could lose broadcast and cable programming starting New Year’s Day if a new deal wasn’t reached.

“Charter Spectrum has been unyielding in its demand for terms superior to those agreed to by the rest of the industry, including larger distributors,” NBCU said in a statement Thursday.

“Given this position, we feel the responsibility to inform viewers that Charter Spectrum may drop NBCUniversal’s networks at the end of the year, including NBC, Telemundo, USA, Bravo and hit shows including the No. 1 show on TV—Sunday Night Football, WWE, the Golden Globes, This is Us and more,” NBCU said.

Charter became the second largest cable operator by acquiring Time Warner Cable and Bright House. It uses the Spectrum brand with consumers.