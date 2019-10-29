NBCU Supports Campaign to Fight LGBT Discrimination

NBCUniversal, working with the Ad Council, on Tuesday launches a public-service ad campaign designed to fight discrimination against members of the LBGT community.

The campaign focuses on the idea that in 30 states its legal to fire, evict or deny service to LBGT people. The issue is the subject of a case being considered by the U.S. supreme court.

A public service announcement produced by Creative Partnerships at NBCU focuses on a mother bragging about her son’s good qualities. “When Andrew was suddenly fired from his teaching job for being gay, I literally felt my heart break,” she says. “How do you prepare them for something like that?” She hopes that in the future, all people will be treated with respect, equality and love.

“Telling a good story is the foundation of what we do at NBCUniversal, and when we had the opportunity to bring the Ad Council’s “Beyond I Do” campaign to life, we jumped at the chance,” said Steven Rummer, senior VP, strategy & creative, advertising and partnerships, NBCU. “Working alongside the Ad Council allowed us to step outside of our daily work, and use our creative resources and skills to shine a light on an important, personal and timely LGBTQ issue through the lens of a few truly inspiring individual stories.”

The campaign launches as LGBT History month winds down and will be running across the NBCU portfolio..

"This campaign has a clear and powerful message: we’re all human and deserve equal rights, yet in 30 states LGBT people are being denied basic rights. Beyond I Do promotes empathy and understanding by sharing real stories of discrimination, and our work with our partners at NBCU extends the message with incredible heart. We’re grateful to NBCU for using their platform to reach tens of millions of viewers with a heartfelt story that exemplifies the personal impact of LGBT discrimination today."

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ffhvKfrqbGc[/embed]