NBCU Stations Offer Spot On Via Freewheel

The NBCUnversal Owned Television Stations division said it made a deal with FreeWheel that will make it easier for local and regional advertisers to access and buy NBCU Spot On inventory.

Both NBCU and FreeWheel are part of Comcast. NBC Spot On is the station group’s advanced video advertising business.

(Image credit: FreeWheel)

“Our partnership with FreeWheel allows us to double down on our efforts to make NBC Spot On the platform of choice for agencies that want to complement their linear buys with the diversified CTV audience that NBC Spot On can deliver to help advertisers achieve targeted audience reach with precision and scale,” said Shawn Makhijani, senior VP of NBC Spot On.

Effective immediately, FreeWheel’s OTT/CTV advertisers can get access to NBC Spot On’s fully owned or directly purchased, long form, premium inventory to activate complex campaigns across all U.S. DMAs and NBCUniversal’s Regional Sports Network group.

Connected television continues to grow as a medium and has established itself as a crucial part of the advertising mix. In addition, owned station inventory has never been more attractive to buyers as viewers turn to their local broadcast stations to find out what is happening, day by day, in their communities,” said Mark McKee, CRO of FreeWheel. “We are proud to partner with NBC Spot On to streamline discovery and access to their inventory, as we know it only makes the television platform stronger.”