NBCU Shuts Down Cloo Network

NBCUniversal has dropped yet another network from its portfolio, pulling the plug on its crime-themed channel Cloo.

The network, which launched in 2006 as Sleuth channel, aired mostly reruns of crime procedural dramas such as Law & Order, Monk and Psych. NBCU pulled the plug on the channel Feb. 1 due to lack of MVPD carriage, according to an NBC spokesperson. According to Nielsen universe estimates, Cloo was in about 23 million TV homes. The announcement comes the same day NBCU announced that female-targeted Oxygen network would transition into a true-crime branded channel this summer. The Cloo website redirects to USA Network's home page.

An NBCU spokesperson said that the Oxygen and Cloo announcements were not related and no NBCU employees were affected by the closure.

