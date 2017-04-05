NBCU Sells Apple News Sponsorship to Cadillac

NBCUniversal said that Cadillac will be the first marquee advertiser on Apple News.

NBCU represents Apple News and works with Apple to develop advertising products to take advantage of the premium news environment.

Cadillac will have custom advertising experiences created by NBCU within Apple News. These will include interstitials, banners and users will be able to tap their devices to find Cadillac dealers.

Ads for Cadillac will be aimed at key audience groups interested in driving high-tech cars and are designed to raise awareness of the tech features in the automaker’s vehicles.



Financial terms were not disclosed.

“The opportunity to partner with NBCUniversal and Apple News to use new technology in a way that is credible, beautifully integrated and with the ability to scale for a luxury consumer was very appealing,” said Renee Rauchut, Cadillac director of content and media. “Beyond, leveraging this new platform within Apple News is an organic fit to tell our own technology story with the Cadillac CT6 Plug-In."

Apple News is pre-installed on iOS devices and has more than 70 million active users.

“Cadillac is a brand focused on innovation, so we’re excited they want to try something new with us and take advantage of this safe, premium environment,” said James Kreckler, senior VP, NBCUniversal Digital Media Sales. “We are offering an unparalleled opportunity for marketers on Apple News.”