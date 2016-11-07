NBCU to Sell Ads on Apple News App

Apple has given NBCUniversal the exclusive rights to sell advertising inventory on the Apple News app, the companies said Monday.

The news app is installed on all iOS devices and has more than 70 million active monthly users. Apple and NBCU will work together to develop new advertising products to help marketers and advertisers better take advantage of the platform.

The deal becomes effective Jan. 1.

NBCU said it is creating a new, dedicated sales group focusing on developing strategic opportunities and new products around the app.

James Kreckler, senior VP at NBCU, will oversee the new group and work closely with advertisers and publishers to develop engaging campaigns across the app’s content.