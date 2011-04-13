NBCU Rolls Out Earth Week Programming

NBCUniversal's "Green is Universal" initiative unveiled its

programming plans for its first Earth Week since the Comcast merger, which will

run April 17-24.

More than 45 brands across the new NBCU portfolio will

participate in more than 100 hour of environmentally themed content throughout

the week. While the planning for April's Earth Week was a bit delayed because

of the impending Comcast merger, once the deal was approved, the Comcast brands

signed on quickly. "Knowing that the merger discussions were underway we

basically had a game plan, and the minute the merger went through we pulled

that trigger," Beth Colleton, vice president, Green is Universal, told B&C. "Within 30 days, we had

everyone on board."

This year's Earth Week theme is "reuse," which was driven by

NBCU research that said 93% of consumers feel they have a personal

responsibility to take care of the environment. "We used our various outlets to

translate that idea of reuse in a way that makes sense organically with each

part of the business," said Colleton.

Earth Week programming will kick off on Sunday, April 17

with green-themed segments on Meet the

Press tied to the new of the day, and continue on Monday with the first of

the Today show's segments. Co-hosts

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford will serve as judges for the "Art of Reuse"

contest, a partnership between Green is Universal and Etsy.

Brian Williams, anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News, and environmental

affairs correspondent Anne Thompson will be in the Gulf region as of April 18

to report on the one-year anniversary of the BP oil spill. MSNBC's Jeff Corwin

will also cover, and CNBC will premiere the documentary Fuel, about the history of energy in America.

On the cable networks, Oxygen's STORIbook Weddings will plan a wedding using reused objects, The

Style Network will feature environmentally themed tips in its Style Nightcap,

and E! will incorporate green themes on Chelsea

Lately, The Soup and Fashion Police. The Weather Channel will air a town hall event about climate science moderated by Tom Brokaw called "Changing Planet."

Sprout will feature some cross-network synergy when Bravo's

latest Top Chef winner, Richard

Blais, stops by The Sunny Side Up Show

to create a preschool friendly dish and recycled craft for its 1000th

episode. "We're always looking for ways to be stronger as a united front and I

think that's a fun example," said Colleton.

In addition to the on-air

tie-ins, several NBCU brands, including NBC, USA, Syfy and Bravo will take

green digital, offering viewers custom Earth Week stickers from GetGlue for

checking in to certain green themed shows throughout the week.