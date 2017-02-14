NBCU to Repeat Combined Upfront for Broadcast and Cable

NBCUniversal said it will again combine all of its broadcast and cable networks in to a single presentation to advertisers on the Monday of upfront week.



Last year for the first time, NBCU presented all of its assets together. Some buyers preferred the portfolio approach, which demonstrated the breadth the company offers as the biggest seller of TV ad time. Other buyers found the presentation confusing, with some networks and programs getting too little attention.



NBCU’s upfront event will be held May 15 at Radio City Music Hall. The portfolio on display will include Bravo, CNBC, E!, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC Entertainment, NBC News, NBC Sports, Oxygen, Sprout, Syfy, Telemundo, NBC Universo, USA Network.



“In 2016, we showed the advertising community what an investment in NBCUniversal means for their brands and how we bring target audiences the experience of the biggest collection of unmatched programming, talent and live moments,” said Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising sales and client partnerships at NBCUniversal. “This year we’re going to continue this exciting conversation with our partners by showing how we can help them achieve their business goals with the breadth of what NBCUniversal has to offer and deliver like no one else can.”



NBCU also plans to highlight its advanced advertising and digital capabilities, including its partnerships with Apple News, BuzzFeed, Snapchat and Vox.



“This year’s Upfront presentation is about using live, theatrical elements to create a truly engaging experience for the audience,” said John Shea, executive creative producer at NBCUniversal. “We want to show off the incredible assets of NBCUniversal—its vision, portfolio, expertise—and how the sum of these parts is a winning combination that is unparalleled in the industry.”