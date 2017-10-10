NBCU Relaunches 'Erase the Hate' Campaign

Citing an "epidemic of hate spreading at an unprecedented pace online and in our communities," NBCU Cable Entertainment chair Bonnie Hammer has revived the "Erase the Hate" campaign launched under her watch more than two decades go.



Hammer said the goal is to "identify and amplify" the voices of a new generation calling for tolerance, respect and inclusivity," all values the current president's administration has been accused of giving short shrift, though NBCU made no reference to any particular offending parties.



NBCU said it will identify, support and fund "emerging activists," amplifying their messages of positive change. That will include providing grants, coaching, mentorship, marketing, publicity and support from a voluntary corps of NBCU cable employees.



NBCU cable properties enlisted in the fight include USA Network, Syfy, Bravo, Oxygen, E! Entertainment and Universal Kids, as well as NBCU's studio properties.

The initiative is described as a multi-million dollar campaign when money, airtime and marketing support are tallied.



Members of an Erase the Hate advisory council will include GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis; Vanita Gupta, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; and Republican strategist and frequent CNN contributor Ana Navarro, among many others.