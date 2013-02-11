NBCU Rebrands G4 as The Esquire Network

As expected, NBCUniversal on Monday announced it will

rebrand the gaming-focused G4 network as the Esquire Network beginning April

22.

The network is a strategic partnership between NBCU, which

acquired G4 in the Comcast merger, and Hearst Magazines, and will focus on the

multifaceted lives of modern men. G4 general manager Adam Stotsky will helm the

new channel, working closely with Esquire editor-in-chief David Granger.

"There is a vastly under-served audience in cable TV -

today's modern man - and by joining forces with Esquire, we will deliver

a multi-platform experience to this upscale, engaged, passionate audience, one

that widens the aperture beyond G4's technology and gaming base," Stotsky said

in a statement. "Esquire magazine brings 80 years of unparalleled

insight into what makes men tick, and we will incorporate the best of this

iconic brand to produce original shows that build the network for growth and

success."

With the rebrand, the network will expand beyond gaming and

technology to also include entertainment, food, fashion, women, humor, travel,

competition and danger. Series will be both scripted and unscripted along with

movies and specials.

Series in development include Knife Fight, an

underground, after-hours cooking competition where chefs go head to head in

front of a crowd of celebrities, critics and foodies; and The Getaway

(working title) from producer Anthony Bourdain, which features well-known

personalities taking viewers to their favorite city.

Legacy G4 series American Ninja Warrior will return

for a fifth season this summer on Esquire Network and NBC. The network has also

acquired NBC's Parks and Recreation and Starz comedy Party Down

as part of its initial programming slate.

The rebrand comes after G4canceled two of its long-running series,Attack of the Show! and X-Play

at the end of last year. At that time, TV Guide first reported the possible partnership with Esquire.