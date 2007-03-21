NBCU Realigns for Multiplatform Marketing

Brian Hunt, VP, local ad sales, for NBC Universal TV Networks Distribution, has been named senior VP, marketing and sales strategy, as part of a remake of of the network marketing department, part of a growing trend among media companies to realign sales and marketing of their networks with the growth of alternative delivery systems .



Hunt will work with affiliate sales to extend the company's marketing campaigns to "multiplatform" distributors including cable, satellite and telephone companies.



As part of the realignment, Melissa Tolchin has been upped from director of marketing to VP of marketing, handling NBC U network brands Bravo, MSNBC, Sci Fi Channel, Sundance Channel and USA Network. In addition, Marcella Milliet Sciorra has been named senior director of marketing, responsible for all cable and telco brands, while Michelle Vanna has been named director of marketing, concentrating on Time Warner Cable and Comcast.



Also named director of marketing is Peter Schneider, who will oversee affiliate events and sponsorships.



Lynette Pinto, VP, marketing will oversee Hispanic brands Telemundo, Telemundo Puerto Rico, and mun2, and support marketing to DirecTV and EchoStar.



Erin Breen, also VP, marketing, will continue to head up marketing for the Olympics and NBC HD, and is adding CNBC, CNBC World, NBC Weather Plus, and ShopNBC as well as Cox and Cablevision. Maria Murrow, director of marketing, will add responsibility for new networks Chiller, Sleuth, and Universal HD, as well as for CableOne.



Darlene Hensley, director of national accounts and local ad sales, will also provide marketing for Charter, Suddenlink, and for cable programming cooperative NCTC (National Cable Television Cooperative).