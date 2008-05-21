NBCU Promotes Syndie-Sales Exec
Rich Espinoza, director of Western-region sales for NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution, was named vice president of Western-region sales.
Espinoza, who is based in Los Angeles, sells shows including the syndicated version of Deal or No Deal, as well as Access Hollywood, The Martha Stewart Show and off-net series House, The Office and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
Espinoza heads up first-run and off-network syndicated sales to local TV stations.
