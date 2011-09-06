NBCU Promotes NFL Through Weather Channel, CNBC, Affiliates

To help celebrate

the return of football on Thursday, NBCUniversal is kicking off "Back to

Football" week.

All week long,

NBCU will feature football-themed programming, including on-site segments with

players and NBC Sports commentators, leading up to Thursday night's season

opener featuring the defending Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers playing

host to the previous season's champion New Orleans Saints.

A four-month lockout from March-July had threatened the 2011 season, but on

Thursday the league's season will begin on time.

"For so many

Americans, the start of football season is a special time, and once again the

NBCUniversal family helps to build upon the momentum when our country gets 'Back to Football,'" said John Miller, CMO of NBCU Television Group and head of

NBC Sports Agency. "This is the first NFL season for the new NBCUniversal and

more assets than ever are involved in the NBC Sports Group's 'Big Event

Strategy.'"

On Thursday, NBC

will send Today's Al Roker and Matt Lauer to report on-site from Green

Bay, Wis., including interviews with NBC Sports commentators and features with

players. Fourth-hour Today hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford will have an

NFL-themed segment on Wednesday. On Saturday, the weekend edition of Today

will interview one of the analysts for the network's Sunday-night studio show Football

Night in America.

NBC's two

late-night hosts, Jay Leno and Jimmy Fallon, will also feature football-themed

segments and sketches throughout the week. Tonight Show correspondent

Rove McManus will have a taped feature interviewing fans and locals from Green

Bay.

Other highlights

of NBCU's "Back to Football" week include:

Access Hollywood

On Thursday, Access Hollywood will air a

behind-the-scenes feature with Faith Hill recording and performing the Sunday

Night Football opener, "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night."



America's Got Talent

Talent will incorporate an NFL Kickoff message

and "Back to Football" information into the Tuesday and Wednesday broadcasts.



Weather Channel

Al Roker and Stephanie Abrams will be on-site in Green Bay

reporting live for Wake Up with Al and Your Weather Today on

Thursday.



CNBC

Sports-business reporter Darren Rovell will be on-site in

Green Bay reporting live for CNBC's daytime coverage on Thursday.

E!



Will report live from Green Bay on Thursday for E! News.



Telemundo

Late-night sports and entertainment show, Titulares y Más,

will be on-site in Green Bay covering the Kickoff concert and all the NFL

Kickoff news.



NBC Affiliates and Comcast Regional Sports Networks

Local correspondents will report live from Green Bay on

Thursday, feeding content to all 235 local stations and 11 Comcast Regional

Sports Networks. NBC affiliates in NFL markets will also help celebrate "Back

to Football Friday," by wearing NFL customized jerseys on-air Friday morning.