NBCU Preps ‘Green Week' Programming
Series on a slew of NBCUniversal-owned networks will again
weave environmental themes into their storylines for the fifth annual "Green
Week" Nov. 13-20, part of the company's Green is Universal initiative.
Original eco content will be worked into more than 100 hours
of programming. For example, on new Bravo series Fashion Hunters, the group
plans a party for green designers; USA's Burn Notice will integrate a green
storyline and The Weather Channel will air a town hall event called "Changing
Planet: Adapting to our Water Future."
Other TV properties contributing environmentally-themed
content are E!, Oxygen, CNBC, MSNBC, Sprout, Comcast SportsNets, Golf Channel,
G4, Telemundo, Mun2, Access Hollywood and the NBC-owned stations.
NBCU's "The More You Know" campaign will also premiere new
green spots this week starring talent from across its portfolio like NBC News'
Brian Williams, Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi and Parks and Recreation's Nick
Offerman.
Green is Universal was launched by NBCU in 2007 to raise
green awareness and makes its own operations more sustainable.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.