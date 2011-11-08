NBCU Preps ‘Green Week' Programming

Series on a slew of NBCUniversal-owned networks will again

weave environmental themes into their storylines for the fifth annual "Green

Week" Nov. 13-20, part of the company's Green is Universal initiative.

Original eco content will be worked into more than 100 hours

of programming. For example, on new Bravo series Fashion Hunters, the group

plans a party for green designers; USA's Burn Notice will integrate a green

storyline and The Weather Channel will air a town hall event called "Changing

Planet: Adapting to our Water Future."

Other TV properties contributing environmentally-themed

content are E!, Oxygen, CNBC, MSNBC, Sprout, Comcast SportsNets, Golf Channel,

G4, Telemundo, Mun2, Access Hollywood and the NBC-owned stations.

NBCU's "The More You Know" campaign will also premiere new

green spots this week starring talent from across its portfolio like NBC News'

Brian Williams, Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi and Parks and Recreation's Nick

Offerman.

Green is Universal was launched by NBCU in 2007 to raise

green awareness and makes its own operations more sustainable.