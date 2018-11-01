NBCU Planning Cuts in Advertising Sales Staff

NBCUniversal is planning to eliminate about 60 current jobs in advertising sales group.

The cuts are said to be across the board, with people in sales, planning, marketing and research affected.

At the same time, NBCU is expected to increase its investment in advanced advertising, with more money being spent on data specialists and technology.

“From time to time we look across the business to ensure we’re best positioned to stay competitive in this rapidly changing marketplace," an NBCU spokesperson said. "As a result, there will be some staffing changes within our advertising division.”

“NBCUniversal is going through an effort to right size its business and allocate resources to future growth areas such as new developments in advanced advertising, automation and technology systems, the spokesperson added.

NBC recently restructure the senior management of its ad sales division, which is headed by Linda Yaccarino, chairman of ad sales and client partnerships.

Day-to-day responsibility for sales was assigned to two presidents--Laura Molen and Mark Marshall. Two other senior executives, Mike Rosen and Scott Schiller left the company.