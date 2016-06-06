NBCU Opens Window on Public Service Grants

The window opened June 6 (and closes Aug. 26) to apply for $1.2 million in grant money in NBCU's fifth annual 21st Century Solutions challenge.

The company will award 30 grants to local non-profits in its owned TV station markets—New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas-Fort Worth, San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, D.C., Miami-Fort Lauderdale, San Diego and Connecticut.

One winner and two runners up will be picked in each market, with recipients named in late 2016.

So far, the program has awarded $4.8 million to 120 nonprofits.

Past winners include Girls Write Now (New York) for its Digital Media Mentoring Program, which pairs aspiring writers with writers and media professionals; Operation Renewed Hope Foundation (Washington D.C.), for a program to provide housing for at-risk veterans and their families; and A Place Called Home (Los Angeles), for its Nutrition and Urban Agriculture Program.