NBCU Opens New Ad Sales Office in Atlanta

NBCUniversal said it has opened a new advertising sales regional office for the southeast region in Atlanta.

The office will be headed by Keller Withers, who is joining NBCU as VP, portfolio advertising sales.

The move comes at a time when many media companies are cutting staff. Even ad sales departments are under pressure because revenue growth has been slow.

Withers, who will report to Mark Marshall, senior VP of portfolio sales at NBCU, previously had been with Turner Broadcasting for 10 years. Most recently he was VP, sales manager for Turner Sports, leading the company’s March Madness sales efforts.

“We are excited to expand our presence in the Southeast to further serve and deliver our clients and agencies the most creative and innovative media opportunities wherever they are,” said Marshall in a statement. “This further investment in the region tied with Keller’s unique perspective from more than 20 years of media sales will help grow NBCUniversal’s position as a leader in the industry across the country.”