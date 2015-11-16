NBCU Offers Free Seeso Preview

Seeso, the streaming comedy startup from NBCUniversal, offers users a free month-long preview of the digital platform starting Dec. 3. Users can enter their email address at seeso.com, with no credit card required. Trial memberships will be limited, said NBCU, and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

“It’s like the soft-opening of a restaurant,” said Evan Shapiro, executive VP of NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises. “Everything is free while you try out Seeso, sample our great classic comedy and get a taste of our exclusive original series. We think our stuff can help you laugh better, and we want you to Seeso for yourself.”

NBCU says “Beta Members” will preview a range of content, including original series such as The UCB Show from the hosts, creators and Upright Citizens Brigade founders Amy Poehler, Matt Walsh, Ian Roberts and Matt Besser, and other offbeat comedy productions. Members also will get a sampling of Seeso’s stand-up comedy, Monty Python programming and comedies such as 30 Rock and Parks and Recreation. Forty-plus years of Saturday Night Live will be available during the Beta preview.

Subscribers will pay $3.99 a month.