NBCU Networks to Air Hurricane Sandy Telethon
The networks of NBCUniversal will air a one-hour live telethon
on Friday to benefit the victims of Hurricane Sandy.
Today anchor Matt
Lauer will host Hurricane Sandy: Coming
Together, to be broadcast Nov. 2 from 8-9 p.m. on NBC, Bravo, CNBC, E!, G4,
MSNBC, Style, Syfy and USA and live-streamed on NBC.com. NBC said additional
networks could join the broadcast prior to airtime.
The telethon will feature performances by Christina
Aguilera, Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and Sting, with
appearances by NBC's Jimmy Fallon and Brian Williams.
All money collected from the telethon will be donated to the
American Red Cross relief efforts for Hurricane Sandy.
