NBCU Networks to Air Hurricane Sandy Telethon

The networks of NBCUniversal will air a one-hour live telethon

on Friday to benefit the victims of Hurricane Sandy.

Today anchor Matt

Lauer will host Hurricane Sandy: Coming

Together, to be broadcast Nov. 2 from 8-9 p.m. on NBC, Bravo, CNBC, E!, G4,

MSNBC, Style, Syfy and USA and live-streamed on NBC.com. NBC said additional

networks could join the broadcast prior to airtime.

The telethon will feature performances by Christina

Aguilera, Jon Bon Jovi, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and Sting, with

appearances by NBC's Jimmy Fallon and Brian Williams.

All money collected from the telethon will be donated to the

American Red Cross relief efforts for Hurricane Sandy.