NBCU Names Mokhtari to Succeed Kelley at San Diego TVs

NBCU has tapped a news vet to head its San Diego TV stations

Todd Mokhtari has been named president and GM of NBCUniversal's KNSD (NBC)-KUAN (Telemundo) San Diego. He succeeds Dick Kelley, who is retiring.

Mokhtari has been VP of news for NBC's KNBC-TV Los Angeles since 2012. Before that he was News Director at KIRO Seattle. His resume also includes KNTV (NBC) San Francisco, where he was assistant news director, and KCPQ-TV Seattle.

“Todd is well respected by his colleagues and peers and has done an exceptional job at KNBC. He’s spearheaded a complete restructuring of the station’s news operations which has resulted in KNBC’s local news ranking #1 and #2 in the market among its key audiences,” said Valerie Staab, president of NBCU owned TV stations.

“Todd has worked hand in hand with our Telemundo station news team in Los Angeles for the past seven years," said Manuel Martinez, president of the Telemundo Station Group. "He understands very well how important our Telemundo stations are for our Spanish-speaking communities, and look forward to seeing the great work he’ll do with our Telemundo 20 team in San Diego in his new role."