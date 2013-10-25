NBCU Names Labor Relations SVP

NBCUniversal said Oct. 25 that it has hired Steve Eisenhardt as SVP, labor relations.



Eisenhardt will be the corporate exec overseeing all labor relations issues, including collective bargaining for NBCU TV, flim and theme park units. He joins the company Nov. 18



Eisenhardt has the most experience with that last unit since he comes from Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, where most recently he was VP of employee and labor relations.