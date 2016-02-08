NBCU Names Feldman to Network Partnership Post

NBCUniversal named Josh Feldman as executive VP, network partnerships, a new post.

Feldman, who had been senior VP and national sales manager for emerging consumer ad sales for Turner Broadcasting, will report to John Harrobin, chief marketing officer for NBCU's ad sales division.

NBCU's chairman of ad sales and client partnerships Linda Yaccarino was also at Turner before joining NBCU.

The network partnerships unit aims to drive revenue across NBCU's entire portfolio by creating strategic sponsorship opportunities, the company said. Feldman will work with the client partnership team to develop custom marketing solutions based on data-driven insights.

"Josh's impressive career in entertainment media sales and client relations is exactly what we need as we strengthen our efforts to serve our advertisers better," said Harrobin. "Josh has a proven track record of consistently delivering some of the most creative ways for marketers to reach consumers, particularly millennials, in meaningful ways. We're excited to have him on board."