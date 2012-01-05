NBCU Names Adam Stotsky General Manager of G4
NBCUniversal has named Adam Stotsky as general manager of
G4, reporting directly to Bonnie Hammer, chairman, NBCUniversal Cable
Entertainment and Cable Studios.
Effective immediately, Stotsky will oversee all aspects
of G4 including programming, development, production, marketing, press and
publicity and digital operations.
"Adam is one of the best brand strategists I've ever
worked with," said Hammer. "I'm confident that he'll provide
tremendous leadership and unlock G4's potential as a genuine force on the media
landscape."
Stotsky previously was president of marketing for NBCU's
Entertainment division, leading strategy, branding, creative, paid media,
digital/social media and partnership marketing initiatives; he has also held senior marketing positions with NBCU's Syfy.
