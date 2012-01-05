NBCU Names Adam Stotsky General Manager of G4

NBCUniversal has named Adam Stotsky as general manager of

G4, reporting directly to Bonnie Hammer, chairman, NBCUniversal Cable

Entertainment and Cable Studios.

Effective immediately, Stotsky will oversee all aspects

of G4 including programming, development, production, marketing, press and

publicity and digital operations.

"Adam is one of the best brand strategists I've ever

worked with," said Hammer. "I'm confident that he'll provide

tremendous leadership and unlock G4's potential as a genuine force on the media

landscape."

Stotsky previously was president of marketing for NBCU's

Entertainment division, leading strategy, branding, creative, paid media,

digital/social media and partnership marketing initiatives; he has also held senior marketing positions with NBCU's Syfy.