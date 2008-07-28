NBCU Miami Station Fetches Just $205M
By B&C Staff
NBC Universal sold its Miami owned TV station, WTVJ, for just $205 million, according to a Federal Communications Commission disclosure that surfaced Monday.
When word got out that Post-Newsweek Stations bought the station, sources put the price tag at around $350 million.
There was no word about deal terms, although the filing said the reported net price came after unspecified adjustments.
Post-Newsweek Stations already owns the city’s ABC affiliate -- WPLG, top-ranked in Miami -- so it will be able to extract operating efficiencies via shared overhead.
WTVJ is ranked sixth, below the three other Big Four network outlets and also two Spanish-language stations.
NBCU is retaining its Telemundo station WSCV, which is one of the two higher-ranked Spanish-language stations.
NBCU, a unit of General Electric, is also seeking to sell its WVIT Hartford, Conn.
