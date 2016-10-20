NBCU, Mazda Team on ‘Drive for Good’

NBCUniversal and Mazda North American Operation are working together on their fourth annual Drive for Good community charity program.

The initiative will be promoted on NBCU’s broadcast and cable networks and web properties and will provide $30,000 to a charity to be selected from those nominated on line.

Content for the partnership was created by NBCU’s Content Innovation Agency.

The winner gets notified by someone from an NBCU show and will be recognized on NBC’s Christmas in Rockefeller Center special on Nov. 30.

“We’re proud to join our longstanding partner, Mazda, for another year of their Drive for Good initiative and tell the stories of these remarkable individuals,” said Alison Tarrant, executive VP, client partnerships at NBCUniversal. “Each year we further our momentum to give this worthy initiative even more impact with the scale that linear television and the power of the NBCUniversal portfolio offers.”

Mazda donates $150 per new Mazda sold or leased between Nov. 21, 2016 and Jan. 3, 2017 and will donate an hour of charitable service for every test drive taken during that time.

"We developed Mazda Drive for Good as a way to support local and national charity organizations, allowing us to donate our time and money to the organizations that matter most to the Mazda community," said Masahiro Moro, president and CEO of MNAO. "The partnership with NBCUniversal allows us to expand the positive impact we’ve seen from the program, with the ultimate goal of highlighting the efforts of another important cause."