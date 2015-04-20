NBCU Looks to Take Big Bite Out of Food Waste

NBCUniversal will announce Monday (April 20) that its ongoing “Green is Universal” initiative has made the theme of this year’s Earth Week campaign the elimination of food waste.

That can be an issue at theme parks and on studio sets, which is why the #NoFoodWasted campaign begins at home.

According to food-knowledgeable NBCU sources, last year NBCUniversal Film & TV Production donated 28,000 meals worth of recovered food, which is more than 35,000 pounds of food.

