NBCU, Lionsgate Partner on ‘Hunger Games’ Push

NBCUniversal is teaming with Lionsgate to promote the launch of the film The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, which premieres Nov. 20. Behind-the-scenes content will air on NBCU channels NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy and USA beginning Nov. 10, including a 13-minute, commercial-free look at the dystopian franchise.

All video will reside exclusively on Fandango and E! Online following the on-air debut.

“This is a terrific opportunity for The Hunger Games fans to get an extensive sneak peek behind-the-scenes of the movie,” said Lara Kazandjian, executive VP, media for theatrical marketing, Lionsgate. “The NBCUniversal team has been very creative in working with us on this unique way to reach our fans and we are excited to partner with them on it.”

The partnership will launch during The Voice Nov. 10 when host Carson Daly and Hunger Games stars Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson announce the special.

The film’s stars are making the rounds on TV, including an appearance during Good Morning America’s 40 hour live-streamed marathon later in the month.