NBCU Launching Platform for Casual and Social Games

NBCUniversal is building a new platform for casual and

social games that can integrate the offerings and audiences of its TV networks

and online properties.

Set to be introduced at NBCU's NewFront presentation

Tuesday, The Universal Games Networks' products can be customized by each of

NBCU's brands, which means similar games can be linked to shows on USA, Syfy,

Bravo and other networks.

"Social gaming is a fast-growing category that attracts

a highly engaged and targeted audience," Linda Yaccarino, president, Cable

Entertainment and Digital Sales, for NBCUniversal, said in a statement.

"UGN provides NBCUniversal with a unique platform to connect with these

consumers and offer our clients a distinct ad solution that taps into the 300

million social gamers active on Facebook and beyond."

Using the UGN, fans of shows can play games, view content and

score points. Those points can be redeemed for real prizes-such as show swag

and autographed pictures-or virtual goods useful while playing the games.

Facebook Connect enables fans to challenge friends and create tournaments.

The UGN is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter. NBCU

says the unified platform provides advertisers with one-stop shopping to reach

game players across the entire NBCU digital footprint, now representing 115

million fans.

The UGN platform also enables NBCU to track fan engagement,

target content to specific audiences and create future experiences based on

popularity and demand. Targeted audiences can be aggregated by program type or

by game type.

Long term, advertisers will be able to take advantage of the

integrated big data analytical capabilities of the system to maximize the reach

and efficiencies of their buys.

The platform was initially designed and built by the USA

Network digital team and marketed as the Character Arcade.