NBCU Joins Giant Spoon For Direct-to-Consumer Ad Program

NBCUniversal and marketing agency Giant Spoon are launching a program to help direct-to-consumer businesses access the premium video advertising market.

The Direct To Scale Program will help the growing number of businesses looking to sell their products via the internet create TV campaigns by defining audiences, creating commercial and providing measurement and optimization.

The goal is to get these smaller, growing companies to by TV advertising, a market mainly dominated by the largest advertisers..

Recently reports from the Video Advertising Bureau have shown that when direct-to-consumer businesses begin to advertise on television, their sales and market value jump.

NBCU and Giant Spoon said the Direct To Scale program will provide:

Consultation on how to activate premium video advertising across all screens, linear and digital;

Access to data science teams, research, and strategy teams; tangible ways to use consumer insights to create new experiences and access to proprietary research;

Access to in-house creative teams to create premium video assets;

Exclusive access to NBCU content calendars and key initiatives;

Build cross-platform measurement focusing on business outcomes;