NBCU, IOC, USOC Team for Olympic-Themed TV Network

NBCUniversal, the International Olympic Committee, and the United States Olympic Committee are teaming up to launch an Olympic Channel TV network in the second half of 2017. The network, which NBC says complements the digital channel of the same name that launched after the Rio Games earlier this year, will offer Olympic sports programming year-round.

The network will bear the tagline “Home of Team USA”. Mark Parkman will be its general manager.

“Through this exciting new partnership with the USOC and NBCUniversal, we will ensure that U.S. audiences are more closely connected with the Olympic movement through a more personalized experience,” said Parkman. “The evolution of the Olympic Channel in the United States is a significant milestone as we expand our distribution options across the globe in conjunction with our broadcast and National Olympic Committee partners. Placing a spotlight on Olympic sports outside of the Games themselves will ultimately bring them more deserved attention and help them grow.”

The network will emphasize live events and will also include what the parties call “Olympic-themed original content”, such as original programs, documentaries and archival footage.

“This is wonderful news for fans of Olympic athletes and Olympic sports, and we’re proud to partner with the IOC and USOC to bring the vision of the Olympic Channel to life in the United States,” said Gary Zenkel, president, NBC Olympics. “The Olympic Channel partnership will provide multiple, year-round platforms to highlight the incredible achievements and inspiring stories of Olympic athletes and the Olympic values they represent.”

Following its launch, the Olympic Channel will develop localized versions, which will offer region- and language-specific user experiences on linear and digital platforms.

Scott Blackmun, USOC CEO, said the partnership "marks an exciting opportunity to promote and celebrate Olympic and Paralympic sport year-round."