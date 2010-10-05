NBCU Invests in Addressable Ads with Invidi

NBC Universal said Tuesday it made

an investment in Inividi Technologies, a company specializing in addressable

advertising for television.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed,

but the new relationship between NBC Universal, soon to be owned by cable giant

Comcast Corp., could put the TV industry a step closer to being able to send

specific commercial messages to consumers most likely to be interested in

buying that client's product or service.

Inividi allows TV networks and

advertisers to simultaneously send multiple commercials targeted to specific

audience segments watching a single program. Invidi's technology was recently

tested in Comcast's Baltimore systems, where addressable ads proved to be 65%

more efficient and 32% more effective than traditional ads.

"As advertisers face a more complex ad

environment we believe addressability has a high potential to enhance the

return on their television expenditures and advance TV advertising as an even

more compelling marketing vehicle," said Mike Pilot, president of sales

and marketing for NBC Universal, in a statement. "This investment is one

more step in NBCU's ongoing commitment to provide new advertising solutions for

clients, and demonstrates our support for Invidi's impressive technology and

promise."

"Addressability has the power to

revolutionize television by reaching and monetizing every viewer, making the

medium much stronger for advertisers and making television a much better

experience for viewers," said David Downey, CEO of Invidi.

Invidi has distribution agreements with

Dish Network, DirecTV and Verizon.