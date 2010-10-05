NBCU Invests in Addressable Ads with Invidi
NBC Universal said Tuesday it made
an investment in Inividi Technologies, a company specializing in addressable
advertising for television.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed,
but the new relationship between NBC Universal, soon to be owned by cable giant
Comcast Corp., could put the TV industry a step closer to being able to send
specific commercial messages to consumers most likely to be interested in
buying that client's product or service.
Inividi allows TV networks and
advertisers to simultaneously send multiple commercials targeted to specific
audience segments watching a single program. Invidi's technology was recently
tested in Comcast's Baltimore systems, where addressable ads proved to be 65%
more efficient and 32% more effective than traditional ads.
"As advertisers face a more complex ad
environment we believe addressability has a high potential to enhance the
return on their television expenditures and advance TV advertising as an even
more compelling marketing vehicle," said Mike Pilot, president of sales
and marketing for NBC Universal, in a statement. "This investment is one
more step in NBCU's ongoing commitment to provide new advertising solutions for
clients, and demonstrates our support for Invidi's impressive technology and
promise."
"Addressability has the power to
revolutionize television by reaching and monetizing every viewer, making the
medium much stronger for advertisers and making television a much better
experience for viewers," said David Downey, CEO of Invidi.
Invidi has distribution agreements with
Dish Network, DirecTV and Verizon.
