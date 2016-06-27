NBCU Integrates Sponsor Into Bravo Star’s Mouth

In the quest to put commercial messages where viewers can’t miss them, NBCUniversal is putting a client’s product on one star’s smile.

Starting Monday, in new episodes of Bravo’s comedy Odd Mom Out, creator and star Jill Kargman will be talking about and eventually wearing Invisalign clear braces.

The integration is the centerpiece of a campaign that both puts the client’s money where her mouth is and brings new currency to the idea that word-of-mouth is the best form of advertising.

Align Technology, the makers of Invisalign, will be running ads on Bravo and other NBCU lifestyle networks, and viewers will be urged to participate in a social media campaign—hashtag #SelfieEsteem.

Laura Molen, executive VP, lifestyle advertising sales group at NBCU, says the campaign puts together Kargman's unique yet relatable brand of comedy organically with a product designed to build confidence and self-esteem in women.

“We’re thrilled to work with the Invisalign brand to authentically weave their messaging into the programming and digital presence of Odd Mom Out,” said Molen. “This collaboration shows the power of partnering brands with our incredible talent like Jill, who collaborated with us to make this happen.”

Season 2 of Odd Mom Out started June 20.

In the show, Kargman plays Jill Weber, a version of herself who tries to coexist with the aggressive, affluent moms where she lives on Manhattan’s exclusive Upper East Side.

Weber is encouraged to get the Invisalign treatment to straighten her teeth by her mother, played by Blythe Danner.

The product is featured in four episodes. Some are passive placements while in others Kargman interacts with the product.

The campaign marks a new aggressiveness in national media by Align Technology, which according to Molen, reached out to Kargman during a panel discussion.

“The characters in Odd Mom Out represent so many women who, like our patients, are confident and beautiful and want to move their life forward by transforming their smile without disrupting their lives,” said Kamal Bhandal, director of marketing, Align Technology. “We can’t wait to watch Jill and her onscreen daughter this season as they experience Invisalign treatment together – and smile as they complete their treatment on-air.”

On Bravo, Invisalign also get tagged tune-in announcements and in-show billboards throughout the season.

Viewers will also be asked to submit photos or videos that highlight their self confidence in a social program using the #SelfieEsteem hashtag. Select photos will be included in on-air spots during the show and all of the pictures and videos submitted will be available online at Bravotv.com.

Molen noted that NBCU has done research that found that its lifestyle networks have a love connection with viewers.

That connection transfers to advertisers, which makes them more likely to engage with advertiser content and pass along advertiser messages in social media, giving them more bang for the buck, Molen said.