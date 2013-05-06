NBCU Gives Murphy E!, Esquire Ad Role
NBCUniversal said ad sales executive Maureen Murphy has been
promoted to senior VP and assigned to E! and the new Esquire Network.
In her new role, Murphy will oversee ad sales strategy and
integrations for the two channels.
Esquire Network, a strategic partnership between NBCU and
Hearst Magazine, was originally scheduled to launch in April but that was
pushed back to this summer. The network is a rebrand of G4.
Murphy has been with NBCUniversal since 2000. Most recently,
she was VP, daytime, late night and primetime special sales.
Murphy will report to Laura Molen, executive VP, cable
advertising sales at NBCU.
"Maureen's
unique skill set combines sales, branded entertainment and marketing which
makes her the ideal person to oversee advertising partnerships with the
rebranded Esquire Network, as well as strengthening and growing E!'s creative
efforts," Molen said in a statement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.