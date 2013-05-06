NBCU Gives Murphy E!, Esquire Ad Role

NBCUniversal said ad sales executive Maureen Murphy has been

promoted to senior VP and assigned to E! and the new Esquire Network.

In her new role, Murphy will oversee ad sales strategy and

integrations for the two channels.

Esquire Network, a strategic partnership between NBCU and

Hearst Magazine, was originally scheduled to launch in April but that was

pushed back to this summer. The network is a rebrand of G4.

Murphy has been with NBCUniversal since 2000. Most recently,

she was VP, daytime, late night and primetime special sales.

Murphy will report to Laura Molen, executive VP, cable

advertising sales at NBCU.

"Maureen's

unique skill set combines sales, branded entertainment and marketing which

makes her the ideal person to oversee advertising partnerships with the

rebranded Esquire Network, as well as strengthening and growing E!'s creative

efforts," Molen said in a statement.