NBCU Fighting For 'Project Runway'

NBC Universal is fighting in court to keep Project Runway at the cable network, and with good reason.

According to the company, Bravo has been the fastest-growing ad-supported cable network in the 18-49 demo so far this season, up 66% vs. the same first few weeks of the 2007 season, led by the fifth season of Runway.

The reality show has had its best season ever, according to Bravo, setting personal records in all key demos.

The show had been scheduled to move to Lifetime, but NBCU went to court, arguing it had a right of first refusal that it never got from producer, The Weinstein Co. NBCU secured a preliminary injunction against the move.

Last week Lifetime stepped in and requested that the case be moved to federal court, pulling a possible work around on the injunction filed in a New York State Supreme Court.

“Any issue relating to Lifetime’s exclusive right to air future cycles of Project Runway is a matter of federal copyright law and therefore should be heard by a federal court. We continue to believe that Lifetime has rights superior to NBCU’s claimed right of first refusal on future cycles of Project Runway.”