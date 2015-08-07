NBCU Creates Sports Sponsorship Group

NBCUniversal has created a new sponsorship and strategy group for its sports advertising sales team.

The new unit will be overseen by Trish Frohman and work with Seth Winter, executive VP in charge of sales at the NBC Sports Group, according to a memo sent by Linda Yaccarino, chairman of NBCU advertising and client services.

Frohman, who had been executive VP for sales strategy and operations at NBCU, and Winter will both continue report to Yaccarino.

The new group incorporates the sponsorship team that had been working on individual events, such as the Super Bowl, Triple Crown and Olympics.

“This new group will capitalize on the diverse investments we’ve made in live sports and more strategically align those advertising opportunities with the entire NBCUniversal portfolio,” Yaccarino said. “It will tap into cross-platform revenue streams and sponsor integrations, working with the sports sales team on strategy and league relations to grow revenue across the portfolio. They will take advantage of our vast sports event content from golf to motor sports to hockey and the Olympics.”