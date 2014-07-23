NBCU Creates Ad Sales Group Focused on Data

NBCUniversal said it set up a new ad sales research and strategy group that will focus on data across the company’s broadcast, cable and digital assets.

The new group will be headed by Katie Larkin, who was promoted to executive VP, advertising sales research and strategy. Larkin reports to Trish Frohman, executive VP, advertising sales strategy and operations at NBCU.

“Today’s business is driven by data and market analysis so that clients can better optimize their media plans to reach the right consumers,” Frohman said in a statement. “We are creating a center for research and measurement excellence to give advertisers more tools to better target those consumers.”

Earlier this year, NBCU jumped into the data and analytics business by launching NBCU+ Powered by Comcast, which promises more precise targeting of ads and a more detailed analysis of campaign results.

NBCUniversal's digital research team will become part of the advertising sales research and strategy group and will be responsible for digital measurement and analysis of the company's multi-platform sales.

The newly created group will work closely with NBCU’s programming research teams, the company said.